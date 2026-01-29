Three held for insider role in red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: The Red Sandalwood Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), Tirupati, intensified action against insider involvement in red sandalwood smuggling, arresting a head constable attached to the Task Force for allegedly leaking sensitive information to smugglers.

According to Task Force officials, the Armed Reserve (AR) head constable passed operational details to smugglers in return for money. Officials arrested him after sustained surveillance and registered a case. Officials said the operation was carried out on the instructions of the Task Force chief.

Teams kept the constable under close watch and gathered credible evidence proving that he alerted smugglers about Task Force movements and operations. After the information reached senior authorities, officials conducted a detailed inquiry before taking action.

Speaking to TNIE, Task Force Superintendent of Police P Srinivas said police arrested another constable working in Tirupati police a few months ago for alleged involvement in red sandalwood log smuggling and links with smugglers. The SP said officials placed all suspect police personnel under observation and cross-verified information received from various sources at regular intervals.

“No one will be spared if found involved in illegal activities. Departmental action will be taken without hesitation. Even our own staff are under constant surveillance,” Srinivas said. He said officers are randomly cross-checking route information, examining how such details are obtained and verifying the authenticity of sources.

Meanwhile, the Tirupati Forest Department also initiated strict disciplinary action against its staff involved in red sandalwood smuggling. The District Forest Officer (DFO), Tirupati, terminated the services of a Forest Beat Officer and an Assistant Beat Officer, both working on a contractual basis in the Piler range, after a departmental inquiry found them guilty of facilitating the movement of red sandalwood-laden vehicles by bypassing forest checkposts.