Tirumala emerges as a role model for AI-enabled temple governance

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Kaliyuga Vaikuntam, the sacred hill shrine where Lord Venkateswara, in His infinite compassion, chose to remain for the welfare of mankind, continues to guide the path of devotion even in the modern age.

Residing humbly in His abode along with His divine consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi, the Lord showers His boundless blessings upon scores of devotees who arrive every day with unwavering faith. In this holy land where devotion never sleeps, ensuring the safety, comfort, and dignity of every devotee is itself a sacred responsibility.

Tirumala has adopted the AI-powered Integrated Command and Control Centre (AICCC) a remarkable blend of faith and future-ready governance. The AI-enabled Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has ushered in a new era of technology-driven temple management, enabling real-time monitoring and data-backed decision-making across one of the world’s largest pilgrimage centres.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated this state-of-the-art ICCC on September 25, 2025, and now it is fully operational. The concept of using AI for improved temple governance was proposed by IT Minister Lokesh during his visit to the US, where he interacted with NRIs.

Following which a group of NRIs led by Jaya Prasad, key representative of ICCC, visited Tirumala, studied the terrain, infrastructure, and existing systems, and designed an AI-based Command and Control Centre. The project was executed within 90 days and is now functioning effectively.