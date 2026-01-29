‘Vidyanjali portal being misused to cheat youth’: B Srinivasa Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the Union government introduced the Vidyanjali programme with the noble objective of involving society in the development of government schools, to strengthen school infrastructure through community participation, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) State Project Director (PD) B Srinivasa Rao cautioned that fake agencies are misusing the name of the ‘Vidyanjali’ portal to conduct recruitments and cheat unemployed youth by collecting large sums of money.

He said that under the Vidyanjali programme, donations are accepted only in kind, and the key focus is on improving school facilities with the support of donors and alumni.

Addressing a one day awareness seminar on the Vidyanjali programme held under the aegis of the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), MoE, Government of India, and Samagra Shiksha AP, in Vijayawada on Wednesday,

Srinivasa Rao informed that cases have already been registered in this regard and clarified that no agency is permitted to work in schools without the approval of the Headmaster through the official online portal.

He said that the responsibility of safeguarding school assets worth crores of rupees provided by the government lies with teachers and headmasters. He called upon educators to develop a sense of ownership and care towards schools and students and to utilise the services of sanitation workers, whose salaries are being paid by government.

He advised teachers to enhance their management skills in tune with changing times.