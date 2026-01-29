Wait for SIT report on ghee scam, CM Chandrababu Naidu tells Ministers

VIJAYAWADA: The issue of adulterated ghee supplied to Tirumala was discussed at length by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with his Cabinet colleagues in an informal interaction after the Cabinet meeting.

It is learnt that, based on reports citing the chargesheet recently filed by the Special Investigation Team in court, ministers informed Naidu that the findings had exposed the role of YSRCP leaders in the adulterated ghee scam. However, sources said the Chief Minister advised his colleagues to respond to the issue only after the SIT report is officially received.

While stating that the YSRCP was indulging in false propaganda on the ghee issue despite the SIT revealing that adulterated ghee was supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams during the YSRCP regime, ministers pointed out that the dairies awarded the contract manufactured ghee using chemicals and supplied it to the TTD for preparing prasadam.

According to sources, when ministers said that the YSRCP was still attempting to shift the blame onto the present government, the Chief Minister remarked that the criminal mindset of the YSRCP remained unchanged.

Sources further said the Chief Minister told the ministers, “You have seen how the YSRCP manipulated the Kodi Kathi, Babai murder and Gulakarayi cases. YSRCP leaders commit mistakes and then try to blame us. Let us talk about the issue after getting the SIT report.”

Urging all ministers to remain alert and be thoroughly prepared to respond to political issues, the CM shared how he has been preparing himself on every subject since 1985.