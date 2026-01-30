200 units of free power for pit looms and 500 for power looms from Apr 1

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has announced the rollout of a major welfare measure for weavers, fulfilling a key election promise. From April 1, 200 units of free electricity will be provided for pit looms and 500 units for power looms, benefiting 1,03,534 families across the State.

Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savita, addressing a press conference at the Secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday, said the scheme will cost the exchequer over Rs 85 crore annually. She said pit loom weavers will save Rs 720 per month (Rs 8,640 annually), while power loom weavers will save Rs 1,800 per month (Rs 21,600 annually).

Savita emphasised that the coalition government’s goal is to provide economic security and dignity to weavers. She noted that pensions for weavers above 50 years have already been enhanced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000, benefiting 87,280 individuals. Additional measures include clearing Rs 7 crore in dues to cooperative societies, sanctioning Rs 1.67 crore under thrift funds, offering 15% yarn subsidy through NHDC, and increasing processing charges.