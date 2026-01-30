301 bar licences to be re-notified in open category, 55 in NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: Director (Prohibition and Excise Department) Sridhar Chamakuri announced that 301 open-category bar licences across Andhra Pradesh will be re-notified under the 2025-28 new bar policy.

In a release, he stated that under the draw of lots system, 541 bars in the open category and 84 bars in the reserved category have already been allotted.

However, 299 bar licences remain undisposed, and permission has also been granted for re-notification of two bars-one each in Guntur and NTR districts. Consequently, a total of 301 bar licences will be taken up for re-notification.

District-wise, the highest number of bars proposed for re-notification are in NTR district (55), Visakhapatnam (52), Guntur (42), SPS Nellore (27), and Palnadu (22). Other districts include Vizianagaram (11), Krishna (11), Srikakulam (10), Bapatla (8), Kakinada (8), Ananthapuramu (7), Eluru (7), Kadapa (6), East Godavari (5), Konaseema (5), Chittoor (4), PVP Manyam (4), Tirupati (4), Prakasam (3), Anakapalli (2), Kurnool (2), Sri Sathya Sai (2), Nandyal (1), and Annamayya (1). No re-notification has been proposed in Paderu and WG districts at this stage.