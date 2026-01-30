5,555 e-cycles to be distributed in Kuppam

TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will tour the Kuppam constituency for three days, from January 30 to February 1, with the highlight being the distribution of 5,555 e-cycles in a single day, an initiative aimed at setting a Guinness World Record.

TDP MLC Kancherla Srikanth, in charge of Kuppam, said the distribution will be completed within 24 hours and officially recorded by Guinness representatives. The certificate is scheduled to be presented during a public meeting in Kuppam on January 31 in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Naidu will begin his tour on January 30, arriving at the Agastya International Foundation campus helipad in Gudupalle Mandal. He will participate in local development programmes, interact with public representatives and inaugurate facilities.

In the evening, he will visit Kangundi village in Kuppam Rural to inaugurate heritage site development works and a bouldering park before halting overnight at Kadapalli village in Santhipuram Mandal.

On January 31, the Chief Minister will visit Beggilipalle Panchayat to take part in the NTR Bharosa Pension doorstep distribution programme and meet beneficiaries. Later, he will attend the Praja Vedika meeting near AP Model School at Thumsi in Santhipuram Mandal, where the Guinness World Record declaration ceremony for the e-cycle distribution will be held. A large public meeting and interactions with local leaders are also planned before he returns to Kadapalli in the evening.

On the final day, February 1, Naidu will attend a party cadre meeting near AP Model School, Thumsi, to review organisational matters and constituency programmes. His three-day tour will conclude after the scheduled interactions.

District Collector Sumit Kumar, SP Tushar Dudi and other officials have been overseeing arrangements for the visit.