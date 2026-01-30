ACB nabs Home Guard for amassing Rs 20 crore assets

VIZIANAGARAM: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted raids on the properties of Home Guard N Srinivasa Rao, uncovering massive corruption and assets worth crores.

Srinivasa Rao, who worked with the ACB for 15 years and is currently posted at the Vizianagaram District Police Office, was found to possess disproportionate assets (DA), including two flats, one RCC building, four house sites, 23½ cents of wet agricultural land, 166 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 60,000 cash, a bank balance of Rs 7.07 lakh, a Hyundai i10 car and a motorcycle. he assets of home guard Srinivasa Rao are worth more than Rs 20 crore in the open market.

The ACB sleuths suspect that Srinivasa Rao acted as an informant for corrupt officials, leaking information about upcoming raids in exchange for money. The probe has sparked local interest, with the assets allegedly held by Srinivasa Rao raising eyebrows.

The ACB conducted searches at four other locations, including relatives’ residences in Vizianagaram and Vizag districts. As per sources, N Srinivasa Rao was appointed as a Home Guard in Vizianagaram district in 2010 and thereafter deputed to the ACB. He worked in ACB for nearly 15 years. He was repatriated to his parent unit, the Vizianagaram District Police Office, in June 2025.

However, Srinivasa Rao allegedly acted as an informant for corrupt officials, informing them of upcoming raids for money. He earned huge assets against his monthly salary by collecting kickbacks from various government departments, including stamps and registrations, revenue, electricity, housing and other departments.