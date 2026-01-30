Andhra Pradesh: Locked school gate forces tribal kids to study outside

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A tribal primary school at Ramavaram village in VR Puram mandal of the Polavaram district was forced to function on the roadside after the school gate was allegedly locked by the land donor, highlighting persistent neglect of basic education infrastructure in the remote area.

The school, located in the dense forest region near the confluence of the Godavari and Sabari rivers under the Chinturu revenue division, lacks a permanent building and essential facilities.

The village is about 150 km from Rajahmundry. Teachers conducted classes under a tree after they were unable to enter the campus due to the locked gate.

Students, teachers, Anganwadi children and local residents faced repeated inconvenience, and police intervention became necessary to access the premises. The situation turned embarrassing on January 26, when teachers and students were forced to hoist the national flag outside the school compound as the gate remained locked on Republic Day.