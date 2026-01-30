AP 1st State to declare cancer a disease

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has become the first State in the country to notify cancer as a disease and prepare a comprehensive Cancer Atlas aimed at prevention, early detection, and treatment. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the atlas at the Camp Office on Thursday, along with noted oncologist and State Government Advisor Dr Nori Dattatreyudu.
The atlas was developed under the supervision of the Medical and Health Department, based on cancer screening tests conducted across villages in the state. Data from 2.9 crore individuals was compiled to map the prevalence of different types of cancers across 28 districts.
The atlas provides detailed information on surgical, radiation, and medical treatments available, enabling localised care and planning.
According to the atlas, Andhra Pradesh currently has 32,657 registered cancer patients. Projections by ICMR and the World Health Organisation indicate that cases may rise by 20 percent by 2030. The atlas will serve as a roadmap, with a vision statement targeting advanced cancer treatment by 2030 and a mission statement focused on reducing cases through early screening.
The cancer care strategy outlined in the atlas includes health education, awareness campaigns, prevention, screening, and early detection. Patients will be mapped to 23 teaching hospitals and district hospitals, where facilities such as day-care chemotherapy and palliative care will be made available.
The Chief Minister also stressed the importance of HPV vaccination to prevent cervical cancer among women, calling for support from institutions and NRIs.