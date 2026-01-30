AP 1st State to declare cancer a disease

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has become the first State in the country to notify cancer as a disease and prepare a comprehensive Cancer Atlas aimed at prevention, early detection, and treatment. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu released the atlas at the Camp Office on Thursday, along with noted oncologist and State Government Advisor Dr Nori Dattatreyudu.

The atlas was developed under the supervision of the Medical and Health Department, based on cancer screening tests conducted across villages in the state. Data from 2.9 crore individuals was compiled to map the prevalence of different types of cancers across 28 districts.

The atlas provides detailed information on surgical, radiation, and medical treatments available, enabling localised care and planning.