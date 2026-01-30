AP HC grants bail to three accused in liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Courtgranted bail to the accused in the sensational multi-crore liquor scam - Sajjala Sridhar Reddy, former Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and Cherukuri Venkatesh Naidu on Thursday.

The court observed that the accused had been in jail for a prolonged period and also opined that continued detention would amount to a violation of personal liberty. It also noted that the investigation is nearly complete and that other accused facing serious allegations have already been granted bail.

The court granted conditional bail, directing each accused to furnish two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each. “They must surrender their passports to the trial court and appear before the investigating officer every Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm. They are barred from leaving the country and cannot cross state borders without prior permission from the investigating officer,” reads the judgement of justice Venkata Jyothirmayi.

Further, the accused have been instructed not to influence evidence or witnesses, not to threaten or lure witnesses, and not to speak to the media about the case. “They must cooperate with the investigation and appear whenever summoned. Within two weeks of release, they must submit an affidavit to the lower court detailing their movable and immovable assets, bank accounts, demat accounts, and business details,” said the court.

Kasireddy plea rejected

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has dismissed bail petition of prime accused in the sensational multi-crore liquor scam Kesireddy Rajasekhar Reddy alias Raj Kasireddy, stating that there is prima facie evidence against him.

The court also rejected the anticipatory bail plea of another accused, Muppidi Avinash Reddy, who is at large.