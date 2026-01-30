AP unveils largest energy-efficiency programme in housing

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has launched one of India’s largest energy-efficiency programmes in public housing by integrating high-efficiency appliances into homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), benefiting lakhs of families across the State.

The initiative was formalised through a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) among the AP State Housing Corporation Limited, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), and the AP State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation (APEEDC).

The MoU was signed at the India Energy Week 2026 conference in Goa in the presence of senior officials. APSHCL Managing Director Arun Babu and EESL Chief Executive Officer Akhilesh Kumar Dixit exchanged the agreement.

In the first phase, the government will provide energy-efficient appliances to five lakh PMAY households, making it the largest such intervention in India’s public housing sector. Each household will receive four LED bulbs, two LED batten lights and two BLDC ceiling fans, ensuring energy-smart homes from occupation time.