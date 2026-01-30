AP unveils massive highway plan by 2029

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has unveiled an ambitious roadmap for expanding its road infrastructure, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directing officials to complete ongoing and planned national highway projects worth Rs 1.40 lakh crore by 2029.

At a review meeting held at the Camp Office, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of reducing freight transportation costs and strengthening connectivity to ports and industrial hubs.

He noted that highway works worth Rs 42,194 crore are currently in progress and must be completed by December next year.

A key focus is the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor, which is expected to be completed by 2027, linking the capital Amaravati with markets in southeren States.

The CM also instructed officials to prepare detailed project reports for the Kharagpur–Amaravati Greenfield Expressway and to accelerate plans for corridors connecting Nagpur–Vijayawada–Machilipatnam, Raipur–Amaravati as also Mulapeta Port–Jagdalpur–Raipur.

Ports at Mulapeta, Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, and Krishnapatnam will be integrated into the highway network, with new roads connecting hinterland regions to facilitate cargo movement from neighbouring states.

Officials reported that an action plan has been prepared to construct 6,054 km of roads at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore.