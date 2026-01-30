Araku Utsav returns in style; Andhra's east coast as tourism hub in focus

VISAKHAPATNAM: The four-day Araku Utsav-2026 commenced on a grand note in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, along with other officials, participated in the celebrations and felicitated the artistes.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the ministers emphasised their vision to transform the eastern coast of Andhra Pradesh into an international tourism hub. Minister Durgesh highlighted that, inspired by the concept of “Jal-Jungle-Zameen” (Water-Forest-Land), Araku will be developed as an eco-friendly tourist destination.

He said that under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, `29.88 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Borra Caves. The project includes advanced lighting, flooring, projection mapping, safety railings, parking facilities, visitor amenities, restaurants, souvenir shops, EV buggies, and other world-class infrastructure.

Durgesh further noted that in Araku, Paderu, and Lambasingi, 60 homestays have been recognised to strengthen local livelihoods.

Coffee plantations in Araku will be integrated with tourism through the establishment of Coffee Experience Centers, ensuring greater benefits for tribal farmers. With the ambitious goal of “One Tourism Job for Every Family,” he added.