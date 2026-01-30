Araku Utsav returns in style; Andhra's east coast as tourism hub in focus
VISAKHAPATNAM: The four-day Araku Utsav-2026 commenced on a grand note in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Thursday. Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, along with other officials, participated in the celebrations and felicitated the artistes.
Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the ministers emphasised their vision to transform the eastern coast of Andhra Pradesh into an international tourism hub. Minister Durgesh highlighted that, inspired by the concept of “Jal-Jungle-Zameen” (Water-Forest-Land), Araku will be developed as an eco-friendly tourist destination.
He said that under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, `29.88 crore has been sanctioned for the development of the Borra Caves. The project includes advanced lighting, flooring, projection mapping, safety railings, parking facilities, visitor amenities, restaurants, souvenir shops, EV buggies, and other world-class infrastructure.
Durgesh further noted that in Araku, Paderu, and Lambasingi, 60 homestays have been recognised to strengthen local livelihoods.
Coffee plantations in Araku will be integrated with tourism through the establishment of Coffee Experience Centers, ensuring greater benefits for tribal farmers. With the ambitious goal of “One Tourism Job for Every Family,” he added.
Later, District Collector AS Dinesh Kumar remarked that tourism is considered the driving force behind the region’s economic progress. He recalled that Araku Utsav had once been celebrated with great enthusiasm and, after being revived over the past two years, is now being held successfully again.
This year, the festival runs from January 29 to February 1. He highlighted that tourist numbers have grown from 2 to 2.5 million a decade ago to 7.2 million now. To accommodate visitors, around 150 hotels and resorts with more than 3,000 rooms are available, with efforts underway to attract both domestic and international tourists, he added. The festival features daily cultural programmes, a performance by Shanari Band on January 30, a musical evening by renowned singer Sunitha on January 31, and a concert by Ram Miriyala along with a Tribal Fashion Show by Araku Degree College students on February 1. Entertainment activities such as a cycling marathon are also planned.
Later, Special Chief Secretary of Tourism and Culture Ajay Jain mentioned that, under the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, a tourism festival calendar has been prepared for every district to reflect its local culture and traditions. AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTCD) Chairman N Balaji said that by developing natural attractions in Araku and North Andhra, the government aims to attract tourists while creating large scale employment opportunities for tribal youth.
Cultural Department Director Gangullaya noted that artistes from across the State are performing 35 different art forms. He pointed out that Araku’s waterfalls, coffee plantations, the Dumuk Houseboat project, Lambasingi’s snow clad beauty, and Vanjangi’s cloud covered hills are drawing global tourists.