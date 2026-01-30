Driver burnt alive as lorries collide in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district

KAKINADA: A container lorry driver was burnt alive after a container lorry and another lorry collided at Ravikampadu junction near Kathipudi in Kakinada district on Thursday.

The collision triggered a massive fire on the National Highway, killing container lorry driver Kamal Sheik (38) on the spot. Fire and highway rescue teams, along with ambulances, rushed to the scene, but both vehicles were burnt.

Prathipadu Circle Inspector (CI) S Surya Apparao said the container lorry, owned by Northern Cargo Services, was travelling from Kolkata to Chennai carrying cotton waste. The vehicle was approaching Ravikampadu Junction when the accident occurred. At the same time, a lorry belonging to Sandhya Aqua Marine, transporting shrimp from Bhimavaram to Mulapeta via Kathipudi, attempted to cross the NH.

Due to lack of observation by the lorry driver, the container lorry approached at high speed and the driver could not stop, police said. The container’s engine cabin rammed into the lorry, leading to a fire within seconds. Kamal Sheik was trapped inside the cabin and died in the blaze, while the lorry driver was shifted to a nearby hospital. Probe is on.