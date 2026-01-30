Dy CM Pawan Kalyan adopts two giraffes to mark mother’s birthday

VISAKHAPATNAM: Marking his mother K Anjana Devi’s birthday, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Forests and Environment, K Pawan Kalyan, adopted two giraffes at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam, on Thursday. He announced that he would personally bear the full cost of their care, nutrition and maintenance for one year.

While announcing the adoption, the Deputy CM emphasised the critical role of public and private participation in wildlife preservation. He extended a formal call to corporate organisations to step forward and contribute to conservation efforts through dedicated animal adoption programs.

As part of the visit, Pawan inaugurated a newly constructed bear enclosure and undertook an extensive inspection of the zoo facilities, including the enclosures for tigers, lions, elephants and other species. He interacted with zoo authorities and staff to review animal health management practices, dietary schedules and safety protocols, and also personally participated in feeding the elephants and giraffes.

Earlier, he visited the Butterfly Park, where he interacted with zoo officials to understand conservation practices and species diversity, and released butterflies into the enclosure. He also reviewed facilities at various animal enclosures.