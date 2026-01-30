FICCI-FLO, APEDB signs agreement for industrial park

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO) to promote women-led industrial entrepreneurship and inclusive economic growth in the State.

Industries Minister TG Bharath, FICCI-FLO National President Poonam Sharma, and senior officials and representatives were present when the MoU was exchanged.

Under the MoU, a 30-acre Women Entrepreneurs’ Industrial Park will be established under the AP Plug and Play Private Industrial Parks Policy 2024–29. The park will cater exclusively to FICCI-FLO women entrepreneurs, promoting economic independence, enterprise creation and jobs.

The initiative aligns with Chief Minister ’s ‘One Family, One Entrepreneur’ vision and complements the State’s plan to develop 175 MSME parks. FICCI-FLO will mobilise entrepreneurs and provide mentoring and capacity building, while the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation will facilitate approvals, infrastructure and policy support. Officials said allotments and incentives will follow procedures.