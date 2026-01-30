JSP flags laddu row, reviews charges against party MLA

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Jana Sena Party on Thursday put the spotlight on alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddu ghee during the previous YSR Congress Party regime, saying the issue hurt religious faith and public health, even as it reviewed allegations against Railway Koduru MLA Arava Sreedhar.

The party’s Legislative Wing met virtually under the leadership of Jana Sena president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, who was on an official visit to Visakhapatnam. Ministers Nadendla Manohar and Kandula Durgesh, along with MLAs, MLCs and party whips, attended the meeting.

Leaders said a three-member committee had been formed soon after allegations surfaced against Arava Sreedhar and that the MLA had been asked to place all facts before it. The party would abide by the decision taken by the leadership based on the committee’s findings .

On the Tirupati laddu issue, members alleged that chemically processed ghee, instead of pure dairy ghee, was supplied during the previous government’s tenure. They said this compromised the sanctity of temple offerings.