Sharmila slams Centre over NREGA

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila Reddy strongly defended the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), describing it as a ‘remarkable scheme’ that has become a model for countries worldwide.

She highlighted that in Andhra Pradesh alone, 91.44 lakh workers are active under NREGA this year, and recalled that the employment guarantee initiative was first piloted in the state during the tenure of late chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, following its launch by Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

Speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada on Thursday, Sharmila praised YSR’s vision in shaping the scheme, citing his insistence on direct wage payments, opening 60 lakh bank accounts in one go, and empowering workers through social audits.

She said NREGA boosted village economies, gave bargaining power to labourers, and transformed rural life. Accusing the BJP government of trying to dismantle the scheme, Sharmila alleged that the new VB - G RAM - G Bill undermines workers’ rights.