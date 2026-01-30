SIT ruled out animal fat in laddu, says YV

VIJAYAWADA: Rajya Sabha Member and former TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy has announced that the final chargesheet filed by the Supreme Court-mandated CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has categorically confirmed that no animal fat or animal-derived substances were found in the ghee used for preparing Tirumala laddu prasadam.

The finding, he said, has brought immense relief to crores of devotees worldwide, dispelling the sensational allegations made by CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Sept 2024.

Subba Reddy recalled that he approached the Supreme Court in July 2024 after Naidu alleged that animal fat was used during the YSRCP government’s tenure. The statement, he said, spread rapidly across India and abroad, hurting Hindu sentiments and creating a false narrative on Tirumala’s sanctity.

Acting on petitions from Reddy, Dr Subramanian Swamy, and Hindu organisations, the Supreme Court ordered an independent probe and cautioned that constitutional authorities should not make grave statements without evidence.

The SIT’s chargesheet has now confirmed that no animal fat, including beef tallow or lard, was present in the ghee samples. While the investigation identified adulteration issues and named 36 accused, the most inflammatory claim has been proven false.