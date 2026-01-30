ST panel holds probe into Gudisa tourism allegations

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The AP Scheduled Tribes (ST) Commission has conducted an inquiry into allegations of tribal rights violations and environmental degradation linked to tourism activities in Gudisa village of Maredumilli mandal in Polavaram district.

Tourism operations have been under way in Gudisa since 2022 under an agreement between the Community-Based Eco-Tourism (CBET) committee and the Forest Department.

Tribal residents alleged that despite three years of operations, the village still lacks basic amenities, including proper roads, safe drinking water, housing facilities and a functional school.

Villagers alleged that tourism activities generate revenue running into crores of rupees, but the benefits have not been utilised for the development of Gudisa and nearby tribal hamlets such as Peedamarri, Adharivalasa, Gundathi and Gumpenagandi.