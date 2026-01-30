ST panel holds probe into Gudisa tourism allegations

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The AP Scheduled Tribes (ST) Commission has conducted an inquiry into allegations of tribal rights violations and environmental degradation linked to tourism activities in Gudisa village of Maredumilli mandal in Polavaram district.
Tourism operations have been under way in Gudisa since 2022 under an agreement between the Community-Based Eco-Tourism (CBET) committee and the Forest Department.
Tribal residents alleged that despite three years of operations, the village still lacks basic amenities, including proper roads, safe drinking water, housing facilities and a functional school.
Villagers alleged that tourism activities generate revenue running into crores of rupees, but the benefits have not been utilised for the development of Gudisa and nearby tribal hamlets such as Peedamarri, Adharivalasa, Gundathi and Gumpenagandi.
They said tourists were polluting hill streams, the primary source of drinking water for tribals, through open defecation, causing serious health and environmental concerns.
They also alleged indiscriminate dumping of plastic waste and liquor bottles in forest areas.
Tribal representatives accused the Forest Department of imposing fines on Adivasis for minor issues such as cooking food in forest areas, while failing to act against tourism operators allegedly responsible for pollution, rash driving and safety violations.
They alleged that unfit vehicles and speeding tourist traffic had led to fatal accidents involving tribals and livestock, with no accountability.
Following complaints submitted by PESA committee representatives, AP ST Commission Chairman Solla Bojjireddy conducted a hearing at the Commission court.
PESA committee representatives Sadala Kommireddy, P Lingareddy and Krishnareddy, among others, raised concerns over the impact of eco-tourism in Gudisa.
Officials, including the Polavaram district Sub-DFO, Deputy Director of Tribal Welfare and Vijayawada DSP, appeared before the Commission.
After hearing all sides, ST Commission Chairman Solla Bojjireddy assured an inquiry and said orders would be issued to ensure justice for tribal communities.