Tirumala laddu case enters trial stage

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case has reached the trial stage with the filing of a supplementary chargesheet in FIR No. 476/2024 of Tirupati East Police Station. The chargesheet, running into 670 pages, has been submitted before the court, significantly strengthening the prosecution’s case.

With this development, the court will now begin examining the evidence, documents and witness statements to determine the legal responsibility of those accused in the alleged multi-crore ghee adulteration scam. The case is expected to draw wide attention given its religious, public health and financial implications.

Meanwhile, the CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has completed its probe into the ghee adulteration allegations linked to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) laddus.

After nearly 15 months of investigation, the final chargesheet was formally filed before the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.