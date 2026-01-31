14th century inscription discovered in Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE: A 14th Century Telugu inscription has been discovered on a hillock at Ravvaram village in Nujendla mandal of Palnadu district, providing key historical evidence about Naga Vamsa chief Annadeva of the region.

A team led by local historian Thurimella Srinivasa Prasad of Darsi initially studied the inscription and sent its images to the Mysore ASI Research Centre for further examination. The Director (Epigraphy), Mysore ASI, K Munirathnam Reddy, analysed the contents and linked it to Annadeva.

It was engraved on a slab found on Gurunathesvaruni Konda. It is in Telugu and bears characters dated to Saka 1314, Prajapati, Asvija Suddha 3 (Tritiya/Tadhiya), corresponding to October 1, 1391 CE.