Anakapalli Utsav 2026 kicks off; Focus on cuLture & tourism

VISAKHAPATNAM: For the first time, the two-day Anakapalli Utsav-2026 commenced on a grand note in Anakapalli district on Friday, drawing large crowds and highlighting the region’s cultural and tourism potential. As part of the Utsav, boat rides at Kondakarla Ava attracted tourists in large numbers. Traditional performances such as puppet shows, folk dances, and cultural programmes added colour to the celebrations.

In the creative tourism segment, stalls showcased Etikoppaka toy-making, wooden handicrafts, Savar paintings, watercolour art, block printing, photography, pottery painting, fishing equipment, clay toys, pottery making, and traditional paintings. Students and members of the public actively participated, lending vibrancy to the event. Local products such as Madugula Halwa, Araku Coffee, tribal handicrafts, and traditional cuisine were also displayed, captivating visitors and adding to the festive charm.

The event was inaugurated by District In-charge Minister Kollu Ravindra, Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, MP CM Ramesh, District Collector Vijaya Krishnan, SP Tuhin Sinha, MLAs, the Corporation Chairman, and other leaders.

The celebrations began with the unveiling of an audio-visual song. Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu, District In-charge Minister Kollu Ravindra, and MP CM Ramesh highlighted that Kondakarla Ava is the second-largest natural lake in the country and offers immense scope for tourism. They said the district’s reservoirs should be developed as tourist destinations. With the growth of tourism, the region would prosper and generate employment for local people, they added.