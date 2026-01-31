Andhra aims to become global cocoa hub, says Minister Atchannaidu

ELURU: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Friday said the Andhra Pradesh government is working with a long-term vision to transform the State into a national hub for horticulture and cocoa.

He inaugurated the two-day State-Level Cocoa Conclave-2026 at Balaji Gardens Function Hall on Chintalapudi Road, organised by the State Horticulture Department.

The conclave, which concludes January 31, focuses on strengthening cocoa cultivation, improving quality standards, promoting processing technologies and enhancing market linkages.

Atchannaidu said AP ranks first in cocoa production and urged farmers to expand cultivation through low-cost, high-quality production methods and scientific practices.

He noted agriculture contributes about `50,000 crore to the State’s GDP, while horticulture contributes `1.68 lakh crore, underlining its growing importance.

Announcing a policy initiative, he said the government is considering a remunerative price policy for cocoa, similar to oil palm, to protect farmers from price fluctuations. He added that an international-level horticulture conclave will be held shortly in Vijayawada.

He stressed value addition, citing the establishment of a Food Processing Society and prioritisation of food processing units.

He contrasted the present government’s Market Intervention Scheme with the previous administration, noting that while `7,500 crore was allocated earlier, only `1,300 crore reached farmers in five years. In contrast, `300 crore was allocated last year and `1,200 crore disbursed within a year.

Principal Secretary of the State Food Processing Society, Chiranjeevi Chowdary, said the government aims to make cocoa cultivation profitable, low-cost and high-yielding. Scientists guided farmers on production and processing opportunities.

The conclave drew participants from research institutions, chocolate companies, machinery makers, bankers, investors and farmers. The AP Cocoa Farmers’ Association sought a Cocoa Board, research centre and transparent price policy, flagging low import duties and syndicate practices.