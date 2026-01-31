Andhra minister Lokesh urges students to pursue startups, backs innovation at JNTUK event

KAKINADA: HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on Friday said the State government is extending full support to innovative projects and urged students and young innovators to come forward with startup ideas.

He was speaking after participating in the ‘Hello Lokesh @ JNTUK’ programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technology University, Kakinada (JNTUK).

Interacting with engineering students, the Minister answered questions on the education system and said the government is committed to developing Andhra Pradesh into a number one state across all sectors.

He said the State has vast potential in agriculture, aqua industries and technology, and described the Godavari region as the food bowl and growth compass of Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister said JNTUK must focus on emerging and future-oriented areas such as green hydrogen, aqua technology, petroleum and offshore technology, quantum technology and other advanced fields. He also advised institutions to prioritise design engineering and research-based projects.

Stating that Artificial Intelligence is not an alternative to human relationships or ideology, Lokesh said technology cannot replace family values and social responsibility.

He said the P4 model, Private, Public and People Partnership, is essential for effectively implementing the State government’s development programmes.

Later, the Minister visited the JNTUK Innovation Fair–2026, where innovative projects from 20 engineering colleges were on display.

He inspected projects related to Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, smart agriculture, robotics, health care and sustainability.

After the interaction programme, the Minister inaugurated a hostel facility for 252 students, built at a cost of `10 crore, and CC roads worth `21 crore within the university campus. JNTUK Vice-Chancellor CSRK Prasad explained the facilities being provided by the university to students.

Following the JNTUK visit, the Minister inaugurated a 68-bed hospital established by Coromandel International Limited at Valasapakala in Kakinada rural mandal. He later attended a TDP cadre meeting at Atchempeta Junction in Kakinada rural.