Andhra Pradesh government extends aid to affected families through compassionate appointments

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar stated that the coalition government led by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is extending assurance and support to affected families through compassionate appointments.

On Friday, he distributed compassionate appointment letters to the family members of employees who lost their lives in various power sector–related accidents, at his chambers in the AP Secretariat.

A total of 27 family members of deceased employees received compassionate appointment letters from Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Chief Secretary K Vijayanand.

The Minister said that so far, nearly 500 eligible candidates have been provided employment under compassionate appointments in the power sector.

He further revealed that the Chief Minister responded positively to requests for age relaxation and gave the green signal for compassionate appointments. As a result, special permissions were granted to provide employment to both over-age and under-age candidates from affected families.

He also stated that the coalition government has taken responsibility for conducting compassionate appointment drives once every three months to ensure speedy relief to affected families. The Minister informed that necessary training is being provided to both in-service employees and newly recruited staff at the Centre of Excellence in Visakhapatnam. He urged employees to work with renewed enthusiasm and bring a good name to the power utilities.

Chief Secretary Vijayanand stated that the government is committed to ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of power sector employees.