Andhra Pradesh government implements 100% gross salary for contract employees

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has issued orders implementing 100% Gross Salary (Pay + DA + HRA) for certain contract employees in the Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department. The decision, notified through G.O.Ms.No.14 dated January 30, 2026, applies exclusively to employees appointed under three earlier government orders issued in 2001 and 2002.

Officials noted that these original orders explicitly provided for payment of full gross salary to contract employees. However, subsequent consolidated pay structures and Minimum Time Scale (MTS) guidelines had led to anomalies and reduced remuneration.

The Finance Department concurred with restoring the benefit, but only to those appointed under the three specific government orders.

Accordingly, the government has directed that 1560 contract employees appointed under the 2001–2002 orders will receive 100% gross salary with effect from September 14, 2023.

This move carries a financial implication of `21.51 crore, along with `16.45 crore arrear from September 14, 2023 and March 31, 2024, covering 2212 employees who have since been regularised under the AP Regularisation of Contract Employees Act, 2023. The government clarified that it will not be extended to contract employees appointed under subsequent orders, whose remuneration will continue to be governed by the MTS policy.