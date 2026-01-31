BITS Pilani campus at Amaravati to start by 2027

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ongoing development of Amaravati as the State Capital, and a centre of excellence for higher education, Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, a premier deemed university, has registered 70.011 acres of land in Mandadam and Venkatapalem villages of Thullur mandal for establishing its state-of-the-art Amaravati campus.

BITS Pilani has proposed to develop the Amaravati campus in three phases, with an initial investment of approximately `1,000 crore in the first phase.

The campus will feature iconic architectural structures, smart infrastructure, AI-powered services, immersive learning tools, and sustainable modular designs, positioning it as a next-generation innovation and learning hub.

At full capacity, the Amaravati campus of BITS) Pilani is expected to accommodate around 10,000 students in a phased manner, with the commencement of student intake proposed by 2027.

‘Edu ecosystem in Amaravati set to take leap’

This initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities for hundreds of faculty members, supporting staff, and ancillary personnel across academic, administrative, research, and technical domains, while fostering skill development and regional economic growth.

The Amaravati campus will complement BITS Pilani’s existing campuses at Goa, Hyderabad, Dubai and Mumbai, further strengthening its national and global academic footprint.

The institution’s presence in Amaravati is expected to significantly enhance the region’s higher education ecosystem and attract students, researchers, and innovators from across the country and abroad.