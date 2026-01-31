Counter YSRCP’s false claims in a coordinated way: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that unity among the coalition leaders is most important, Minister for HRD and IT and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh observed that though some forces are attempting to split the alliance, it is highly impossible and no one can break it.

Addressing the 11th batch of training classes organised for town, ward and mandal level TDP presidents and general secretaries at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday, Lokesh suggested to the party leaders to work in coordination without any deviation from the party ideology.

Stressing the need for effective counter to the false narratives being carried out by the opposition party, he recalled that the TDP suffered a loss in 2019 elections because of lagging behind in giving rebuttal to the false claims of the YSRCP.

Recalling that the TDP government between 2014 to 19 implemented several welfare and development schemes, he said the party failed in taking them to the notice of the public. On the other hand, we have also focused more on development and failed in countering the false propaganda of the YSRCP. This resulted in the TDP facing electoral loss, he observed and wanted the party leaders to effectively counter the wrong claims of the opposition party.

He said that the party would recognise everyone’s efforts and hardships. Describing the TDP as a family, he said that any issues within the family can be resolved through dialogue.