CSIR-NIO sets up shore-based lab in Visakhapatnam to boost research

VISAKHAPATNAM: CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography inaugurated its shore-based laboratory in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, inaugurated the facility located in Yendada.

CSIR-NIO has acquired 4 acres of land from the Andhra Pradesh government to develop the regional facility.

The laboratory complex, which has a built-up area of approximately 4,000 sq. m, will focus on oceanographic research in the Bay of Bengal to assess living and non-living marine resources and to support coastal and offshore industries along India’s east coast.

The regional centre’s mandate includes systematic marine geological and geophysical surveys of the eastern continental margin of India (ECMI). Activities will cover bathymetric mapping, analysis of the tectonic framework and identification of areas with resource potential, including prospects for hydrocarbons and seabed minerals.

The centre notes that the sediment load delivered by Himalayan rivers to northern Bay of Bengal contributes to the region’s resource dynamics.

The Centre has provided technical support to industry stakeholders such as ONGC, Reliance Industries, GAIL and Oil India in establishing pipeline infrastructure and addressing marine environment challenges along the east coast.

It has also worked with sectors including pharmaceuticals, steel, ports and thermal power to address marine and coastal requirements. The centre will assist in demarcating coastal zone regulations.

Researchers at the regional centre have been involved in applied and basic science projects relevant to the fisheries and coastal communities.