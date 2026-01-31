CSIR-NIO sets up shore-based lab in Visakhapatnam to boost research

VISAKHAPATNAM: CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography inaugurated its shore-based laboratory in Visakhapatnam on Friday. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, inaugurated the facility located in Yendada.
CSIR-NIO has acquired 4 acres of land from the Andhra Pradesh government to develop the regional facility.
The laboratory complex, which has a built-up area of approximately 4,000 sq. m, will focus on oceanographic research in the Bay of Bengal to assess living and non-living marine resources and to support coastal and offshore industries along India’s east coast.
The regional centre’s mandate includes systematic marine geological and geophysical surveys of the eastern continental margin of India (ECMI). Activities will cover bathymetric mapping, analysis of the tectonic framework and identification of areas with resource potential, including prospects for hydrocarbons and seabed minerals.
The centre notes that the sediment load delivered by Himalayan rivers to northern Bay of Bengal contributes to the region’s resource dynamics.
The Centre has provided technical support to industry stakeholders such as ONGC, Reliance Industries, GAIL and Oil India in establishing pipeline infrastructure and addressing marine environment challenges along the east coast.
It has also worked with sectors including pharmaceuticals, steel, ports and thermal power to address marine and coastal requirements. The centre will assist in demarcating coastal zone regulations.
Researchers at the regional centre have been involved in applied and basic science projects relevant to the fisheries and coastal communities.
These include mapping potential fishing zones in the northern Indian Ocean, developing methods for projecting tropical cyclone tracks to improve preparedness, running skill development programmes in seaweed culture, and forecasting algal blooms for the benefit of fisheries.
The regional centre will contribute to national policy and decision-making on coastal regulatory matters, disaster management, marine resource exploration and environmental protection.
It will participate in major national oceanographic programmes such as deep-sea exploration and integrated coastal and marine management, and engage in international research collaborations on global oceanographic challenges and ocean health assessments.
Capacity building and training of young scientists and skilled professionals are listed as the centre’s priorities as India expands its marine science and technology activities along the east coast.