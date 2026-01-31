Flash mob highlights road safety in Anantapur

As part of the Road Safety Mission, Anantapur District Police organised a flash mob awareness programme at the busy Clock Tower Centre on Wednesday under the leadership of Superintendent of Police P Jagadish.

Students of Chaitanya School, guided by Anil from Discover Anantapur, performed the specially composed song O Akka Jagratha… O Anna Jagratha. The lively performance drew large crowds, with commuters and pedestrians stopping to watch as the road safety message engagingly reached them.

The flash mob stressed the importance of wearing helmets and seatbelts, avoiding drunken driving, preventing speeding, and following traffic rules.