Flash mob highlights road safety in Anantapur

As part of the Road Safety Mission, Anantapur District Police organised a flash mob awareness programme at the busy Clock Tower Centre on Wednesday under the leadership of Superintendent of Police P Jagadish.
Students of Chaitanya School, guided by Anil from Discover Anantapur, performed the specially composed song O Akka Jagratha… O Anna Jagratha. The lively performance drew large crowds, with commuters and pedestrians stopping to watch as the road safety message engagingly reached them.
The flash mob stressed the importance of wearing helmets and seatbelts, avoiding drunken driving, preventing speeding, and following traffic rules.
One segment showed how ignoring a family member’s plea to wear a helmet led to a fatal accident, leaving the audience visibly moved.
Addressing the gathering, the SP said accidents can plunge families into darkness and that regret after losing lives serves no purpose. He noted that most accidents occur due to speeding, drunken driving, and negligence of traffic rules. “A helmet is not a punishment; it is protection for your family. A seatbelt does not restrict freedom; it saves lives,” he said, urging youth to become role models for road safety.
To reinforce the message, police displayed a badly damaged car from a previous accident. Trainee IPS Officer Ashwini Manideep, DSP V Srinivasa Rao, police officers, students, and others participated.