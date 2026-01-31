Ghee adulteration case: SIT writes to govt, flags several admin lapses

TIRUPATI/VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court-appointed CBI-led Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly written to the Andhra Pradesh government, seeking disciplinary action and criminal proceedings against several accused, and government officials in connection with the Tirumala laddu ghee adulteration case.

According to sources, the SIT sent three separate letters to different State authorities, highlighting serious administrative lapses, and alleging that officials from the Boiler Department, District Industries Department, and the State GST failed to detect adulterated ghee during inspections at dairy plants, and ghee transportation in tankers.

In the first letter, the SIT reportedly wrote to the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), requesting action against Chinnappan, Accused No. 24, and several TTD staffers involved in the case. The SIT sought a detailed probe and initiation of criminal proceedings under corruption-related laws, citing findings of disproportionate assets of the accused. The second letter was addressed to the Boiler Department, calling for action against boiler inspectors and other officials for failing to discharge their statutory duties.

The investigation found that poor monitoring and negligent inspections of large industrial boilers at dairies and ghee storage units enabled the continuation of illegal activities involving adulterated ghee.

In the third letter, the SIT reportedly wrote to the Principal Secretary of the Andhra Pradesh government, seeking action against GST officials at checkposts along routes used by ghee tankers travelling to Tirupati.

The letter highlighted serious lapses at interstate border checkposts, particularly on Tamil Nadu-AP and Karnataka-AP routes, where officials allegedly failed to record tanker details, verify documents, and monitor consignments effectively.