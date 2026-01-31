Healthcare boost: Modern MCH block comes up at Guntur GGH

GUNTUR: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the Kanuri–GMCANA Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Centre at Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH), a landmark facility established with support from the Guntur Medical College Alumni of North America (GMCANA).

The alumni association contributed Rs 100 crore towards the construction of the centre, while the State government provided Rs 27 crore for equipment and furniture. The new block, spread across 2,69,245 sq. ft. and five floors, houses 600 beds, including 300 for obstetrics, 200 for paediatrics, and specialised units such as NICU, SICU, and PICU.

The Chief Minister praised GMCANA’s philanthropic spirit, noting that true satisfaction comes from giving back to society. He emphasised that despite settling abroad decades ago, alumni continue to support their alma mater and homeland, setting an inspiring example for others.

He recalled that many who migrated overseas often lose touch with their roots, but GMCANA members have shown enduring commitment by establishing the GMCANA organisation in 1981 and continuing to contribute generously.

Naidu highlighted the P4 model (People, Public, Private, Partnership) as a strategy to reduce economic inequality. He explained that education remains the ultimate game-changer, citing Ambedkar and Abdul Kalam as examples of how financial support can elevate individuals to great heights. He urged Non-Resident Andhras (NRAs) to extend similar support to the poor, ensuring inclusive growth and bridging the gap between rich and poor.

In addition to infrastructure development, Naidu launched the Sanjeevani Project, aimed at digitising health records and providing real-time monitoring of patients. A pilot project in Kuppam has already covered 70,000 people, with statewide expansion planned by 2026.

The initiative, he said, would make AP a role model in digital healthcare delivery.

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, MLAs, and senior officials were present.