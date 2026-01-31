Helmet rule on Govt College campus in Rajamahendravaram from February 2

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The governing body of Government (Autonomous) College, Rajamahendravaram, will strictly enforce the helmet rule on campus from February 2.

Only two-wheeler riders wearing helmets will be allowed entry, applying to faculty and students. As part of the Green and Clean Campus initiative, vehicle movement will be regulated with designated parking areas, and Vehicle-Free Days observed on the second and fourth Fridays each month.

Plastic use, smoking and alcohol are banned. College Principal RK Ramachandra urged cooperation for discipline.