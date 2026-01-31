Andhra Pradesh

Helmet rule on Govt College campus in Rajamahendravaram from February 2

Only two-wheeler riders wearing helmets will be allowed entry, applying to faculty and students.
As part of the Green and Clean Campus initiative, vehicle movement will be regulated with designated parking areas, and Vehicle-Free Days
As part of the Green and Clean Campus initiative, vehicle movement will be regulated with designated parking areas, and Vehicle-Free DaysPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The governing body of Government (Autonomous) College, Rajamahendravaram, will strictly enforce the helmet rule on campus from February 2.

Only two-wheeler riders wearing helmets will be allowed entry, applying to faculty and students. As part of the Green and Clean Campus initiative, vehicle movement will be regulated with designated parking areas, and Vehicle-Free Days observed on the second and fourth Fridays each month.

Plastic use, smoking and alcohol are banned. College Principal RK Ramachandra urged cooperation for discipline.

Rajamahendravaram
government college
helmet rule

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com