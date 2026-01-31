IIT Tirupati highlights plasma tech for agriculture

TIRUPATI: The Plasma Research Group and Water Quality Research Group at IIT Tirupati on Friday showcased advanced non-thermal plasma technology before Tirupati District Collector Dr Venkateswar, highlighting its potential in agriculture, environmental protection, and industrial processing.

Led by Prof. Shihabudheen M Maliyekkal and Dr Reetesh Kumar Gangwar, the team demonstrated scalable plasma systems for decentralised production of nutrient-rich liquid fertilisers. The technology converts atmospheric nitrogen into water-soluble nitrates and reactive species easily absorbed by crops, offering a sustainable alternative to chemical fertilisers and reducing reliance on imports.

The system also displayed biocidal properties, neutralising pathogens, fungi, and food toxins without leaving harmful residues. This dual benefit—nutrient generation and green disinfection—supports plant health, seed germination, and crop resilience.

Operating at near-ambient temperatures, non-thermal plasma generates reactive oxygen and nitrogen species without added chemicals, making it suitable for seed treatment and wastewater purification while remaining energy-efficient.

Dr Venkateswar praised the innovation, calling it “very interesting” and commending IIT Tirupati for practical applications of plasma science.