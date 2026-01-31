No clean chit to YSRCP regime in ghee case: TTD

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees Chairman BR Naidu on Friday accused the YSRCP of misleading devotees by claiming that the SIT had given a “clean chit” in the case of adulterated ghee used in the preparation of the sacred Srivari Laddu Prasadam during the previous regime.

Addressing mediapersons in Tirupati, Naidu warned of stringent action against those responsible for tarnishing the sanctity of TTD. He asserted that the SIT chargesheet clearly established adulteration, with laboratory reports confirming the presence of animal fat in ghee samples. He revealed that nearly 60 lakh kg of adulterated ghee worth `250 crore was procured, which was used in preparing about 20 crore laddus, amounting to what he described as a grave desecration of Tirumala’s sanctity.

The TTD Chairman alleged that irregularities occurred in the tender process, with the eligibility criteria deliberately altered to benefit select dairy firms lacking genuine production capacity.

Rejecting claims of a clean chit from SIT, Naidu demanded DNA-level testing to conclusively establish the quality and origin of the ghee.