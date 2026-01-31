People’s welfare must guide governance: Dy CM Pawan Kalyan

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Rural Water Supply, K Pawan Kalyan, on Friday called upon officials to place people’s welfare at the centre of governance, stating that the coalition government is committed to administration based on integrity, transparency and accountability.

He was addressing a review meeting of Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Rural Water Supply (RWS) and PR Engineering officials from the North Andhra districts at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the people had voted for the coalition government with high expectations and that the administration was working in line with those aspirations.

He stressed that governance must be guided by public interest and that officials should discharge their responsibilities sincerely so that welfare programmes reach the intended beneficiaries.

He stated the government is working to strengthen the Panchayat Raj department as an effective institutional framework, ensuring transparency and accountability at all levels. While assuring full support to employees, he maintained that the government expects the same level of commitment and discipline in return, and made it clear that negligence, corruption and indifference in duty would not be tolerated.

Officials reviewed the progress of major programmes including Palle Pandaga 1.0, Palle Pandaga 2.0, Adavi Thalli Baata, Jal Jeevan Mission and MGNREGS.

Referring to the previous administration, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan he said the Panchayat Raj system had been weakened and local self-governance undermined, alleging lack of financial discipline and diversion of funds.