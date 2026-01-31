Perni Nani files quash petition in Andhra Pradesh HC

VIJAYAWADA: Former minister and senior YSRCP leader Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has filed a petition in the High Court seeking to quash a case registered against him by Inugudurupeta police on January 27, on Friday.

Nani has also requested the court to issue interim orders staying all further proceedings in the case.

The case was registered following remarks made by Perni Nani on January 25 at Chennampeta village.

Following a complaint lodged by a TDP leader Pippalla Venkata Kantha Rao against Nani for criticising C M Naidu and Dy CM Pawan Kalyan in the backdrop of a CBI chargesheet filed in court stating that there were no animal fats in the Tirumala Srivari laddu, police registered a case against him. In his speech, Nani alleged that the latter had made false accusations claiming that animal fat was mixed in the laddu.

Nani stated that he only questioned the gathering about what action should be taken against those who allegedly made false accusations about animal fat being mixed in the Srivari laddu.