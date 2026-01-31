Retirement age in govt undertakings a policy matter, clarifies Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court has clarified that it cannot issue any directions regarding the increase of retirement age in government undertakings, societies, and corporations, stating that the matter falls purely under government policy on Friday.

The division bench comprising Justice Battu Devanand and Justice Avadhanam Hariharanath Sharma further made it clear that retirement age is part of service rules and any change can only be implemented if the government amends those rules. The court also observed that until service rules are amended, existing rules will continue to remain in force.

It also stated that merely constituting a committee of ministers to examine the issue does not entitle employees to seek court directions for increasing the retirement age.

The bench noted that even if governing boards of various corporations pass resolutions seeking an increase in retirement age, such resolutions must be approved by the government to become effective. Upholding the earlier order of a single judge, the High Court dismissed petitions seeking directions to increase the retirement age from 60 to 62 years. The bench stated that there were no errors in the single judge’s order and found no reason to interfere with it.