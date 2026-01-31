Rs 3.9 crore plan to revive irrigation projects in Vizianagaram district

VIZIANAGARAM: Vizianagaram district’s irrigation infrastructure is poised for a major revamp as the district administration has submitted proposals worth Rs 3,900 crore under the Union government’s Purvodaya scheme.

The projects slated for development include Thotapalli, Tarakarama Teertha Sagar, Gajapathinagaram Branch Canal, and Gadigedda-Champavathi Link, alongside the completion of the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, which can irrigate 3.94 lakh acres in Vizianagaram and neighbouring districts in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The Purvodaya scheme is a comprehensive development initiative aimed at accelerating growth in India’s eastern region, covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh. The scheme focuses on enhancing infrastructure, promoting industrialisation, and improving human capital to transform these resource-rich states into a growth engine for a ‘Viksit Bharat.’

Agriculture is the backbone of Vizianagaram, with over 90% of the population dependent on farming. Most farmers rely on monsoon rains due to the lack of functional irrigation projects. Existing projects like Thotapalli and Tarakarama Teertha Sagar have suffered delays and poor maintenance, causing distress among farmers. The Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi, meant to provide irrigation and drinking water, remains an unfulfilled promise despite repeated commitments.