RTGS survey reveals 45 per cent people faced graft in Transport offices across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), which monitors public feedback on government services to improve administrative functioning, has flagged serious concerns over corruption in the Transport department across Andhra Pradesh, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s home district, Chittoor, reportedly topping the list.

An RTGS survey conducted through random Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) calls during December and January found that nearly 60 per cent of respondents in Chittoor reported facing corruption while availing Transport department services, including payment of taxes, obtaining permits, and securing vehicle fitness certificates.

At the State level, the survey indicated that corruption continues to persist in the department, with an average of 45 per cent of respondents across AP stating that they experienced corruption while dealing with Transport offices.

Despite these findings, the survey showed higher satisfaction levels, with 59 per cent of respondents expressing satisfaction with the overall services delivered by the Transport department, while 41 per cent said they were dissatisfied.