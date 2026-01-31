Union Budget: Priority to Polavaram Project & Amaravati, says BJP MP Paka Satyanarayana

VIJAYAWADA: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Paka Satyanarayana on Friday said the Union Budget has accorded due importance to Andhra Pradesh’s interests, asserting that the Centre’s complete takeover of the Polavaram project will accelerate construction, while reaffirming the commitment to develop Amaravati as the State’s legally recognised single capital.

Paka Satyanarayana was speaking to the media after participating in the BJP’s ‘Varadhi’ programme in Vijayawada, where he received public petitions. He said the initiative was designed to act as a bridge between the government and the people by taking public grievances to the notice of concerned departments and ensuring their speedy resolution.

He said the Centre assuming full responsibility for the Polavaram irrigation project would help remove financial and administrative bottlenecks, enabling faster execution of the long-pending project and benefiting farmers across the State.

Criticising the previous government, he alleged that Andhra Pradesh suffered due to uncertainty created under the pretext of the ‘three capitals’ policy. He said the Union government is committed to developing Amaravati as the legally recognised single capital, with special packages from the Centre and financial assistance from institutions such as NABARD.

Referring to the Union Budget, he said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the Budget for the eighth consecutive time was a record in the country’s history, reflecting her experience and the people’s trust in the same government. He said the Budget was aligned with public aspirations and aimed at strengthening the economy.