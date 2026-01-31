Uproar in GVMC Council over proposed regularisation of government land at Rushikonda

VISHAKAPATINAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Council meeting on Friday witnessed ruckus as corporators of the ruling NDA, opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and Left parties engaged in heated confrontations over the proposed regularisation of government land at Rushikonda.

For the first time since the Council was constituted, the meeting was held with media personnel barred from entry, a move that drew sharp criticism from the Opposition.

The YSRCP alleged that the civic body was attempting to regularise government land valued at nearly Rs 5,000 crore in favour of a private educational institution.

The meeting began on a solemn note, with corporators observing a minute’s silence in memory of G Govinda Rao, Superintending Engineer of GVMC, who passed away recently, and Gadu Appalanaidu, husband of Ward No. 2 corporator Gadu Chinni Kumari Lakshmi.

Tensions escalated even before the agenda was taken up for discussion.