Pawan Kalyan expresses grief over demise of his fan

VIJAYAWADA: The passing of 17-year-old Ch Niranjan, a resident of Hanumakonda, Telangana state, has deeply affected Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Konidela Pawan Kalyan.

Niranjan, who had been battling Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), passed away on Wednesday morning, just twenty days after his long-cherished dream of meeting the actor-politician was fulfilled.

Expressing his grief on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Pawan Kalyan stated that the news of the teenager’s demise had shaken his heart. He fondly recalled his recent visit to the boy’s residence, noting that despite the severity of the genetic disorder, Niranjan had waited for him with immense courage.

Pawan extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members, praying for their strength to bear the irreparable loss, and remarked that the boy’s brave spirit and smile would remain with him forever. The meeting between the JSP chief and his admirer took place on June 17, 2026.