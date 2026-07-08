Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan's teenage fan battling DMD passes away in Telangana

HANAMKONDA: Actor Konidela Pawan Kalyan's fan, a 17-year-old Ch Niranjan, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was suffering with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

He revealed to his parents that his last wish was to see his hero, Pawan Kalyan, in person.

When the information reached the Jana Sena Party president and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Konidela Pawan Kalyan's office, he reacted immediately and visited Hanamkonda city and met Niranjan on 17th June 2026. He assured that he would personally bear the ongoing medical expenses of Niranjan and provide financial support to his parents. He also arranged for a canteen to be set up for Niranjan's family.

Within twenty days, the little heartbeat stopped. The boy's parents, Ramgopal and Manasa, were in an inconsolable condition after the demise of Niranjan.

The Hanuman Nagar residents consoled Niranjan's parents and they paid tributes to Niranjan.