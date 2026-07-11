Future wars may use AI, but human resolve and military strength will remain crucial: Rajnath Singh

VISAKHAPATNAM: Future wars may be shaped by Artificial Intelligence, but victory will still depend on national resolve, trained personnel and strong military capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing the commissioning ceremony of INS Mahendragiri in Visakhapatnam, Singh said new technologies and conventional military platforms were not competing forces but complemented each other.

“Future wars may be fought with Artificial Intelligence, but they will still be won by national resolve, trained soldiers and capable military power,” he said, adding that advanced technologies could not replace conventional defence capabilities.

Singh said emerging technologies had transformed the nature of warfare but had not reduced the importance of traditional military strength, which remained essential to meeting the fundamental requirements of combat.