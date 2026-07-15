CSMRS team tests Polavaram dam materials quality

VIJAYAWADA: A team from the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) on Tuesday carried out quality assessment tests at the Polavaram Project construction site as part of its periodic inspection of materials being used in the project.

The testing exercise will continue for two more days. The CSMRS team comprised soil and material testing experts Harendra Prakash, Avinash Anand Srivastava, Gaurav Pandiya, and Vijay Pratap Singh.

On Tuesday, the team inspected the quality of soil and sand being used in the Earthcum-Rock Fill (ECRF) Dam. The ECRF dam is being constructed using different types of materials with each embankment layer requiring a specific type of material based on technical recommendations.

The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) has entrusted the CSMRS with the responsibility of independently assessing the quality of soil, sand, and rock used in every layer of the dam. In accordance with this mandate, CSMRS experts visit the project site every month to conduct quality checks, ensure the materials meet the standards.

As part of the current round of inspections, the experts tested two varieties of soil and sand. The materials were found to conform to the required quality standards, officials said. The inspection team will continue similar quality tests on Wednesday and Thursday.