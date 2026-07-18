Five drown in Godavari while fishing in Andhra's Polavaram

GUMMA KOTHAGUDEM: Three women and two men drowned in the Godavari River in Polavaram district while fishing on Saturday, police said.

Amit Bardar, in-charge Superintendent of Police, Polavaram district, said the incident occurred at around 10 am here in Yetapaka mandal.

"Five persons-three women and two men-drowned in the Godavari River at Gumma Kothagudem village," Bardar told PTI, adding that they had ventured into deeper waters when the incident occurred.

According to the SP, a group of 10 people had gone fishing, and five of them drowned.

He said the group had entered the river holding hands and using clothes and mosquito nets while fishing.

"Though the water level was low, I think they got a little adventurous," he said, adding that a considerable amount of time had passed before the police came to know of the incident.

Bardar said the remaining five initially searched for the missing persons instead of immediately calling for help.