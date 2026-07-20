‘No Suicide’ drive intensified in Andhra's East Godavari district

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Women and Child Welfare Department has intensified its ‘No Suicide’ awareness campaign across schools, colleges and government institutions in East Godavari urging students and women to seek timely counselling instead of taking extreme steps during emotional distress.

Women and Child Welfare Project Director T Sridevi told TNIE that the campaign is being implemented by the One Stop Centre (OSC) team in all 21 mandals to spread awareness on mental health, domestic violence, cyber safety, workplace harassment, legal rights and pre-marital counselling. She cited the case of a young woman from Rajamahendravaram Rural who attempted suicide after her family tried to force her into marriage. Following counselling by the OSC team, the family resolved the issue through dialogue, and the girl resumed her degree education.

Established on April 1, 2015, under the Union Government’s Mission Shakti scheme with Nirbhaya Fund support, the OSC provides integrated assistance to women affected by domestic violence, dowry harassment, sexual assault, acid attacks, trafficking, workplace harassment and honour-related crimes. Since March 2, 2024, the East Godavari OSC has been functioning from the Government General Hospital, Rajamahendravaram. The Centre offers five essential services: medical assistance, psychological counselling, legal aid, police facilitation and temporary shelter with food and accommodation for up to 10 days.

It has also introduced pre-marital counselling. The OSC is staffed by 13 personnel, including a Centre Administrator, a lawyer, a psychosocial counsellor, caseworkers, paramedical staff, an IT assistant, security guards, multipurpose staff, and a Police Facilitation Officer. Sridevi said the OSC has received 597 complaints since its establishment.

In the past two years alone, it registered 414 cases, comprising 343 domestic violence cases, 12 dowry harassment cases, 34 cybercrime cases, 10 matrimonial disputes and 15 pre-marital counselling cases. Women and children requiring assistance can contact the toll-free helplines 181, 1098 and 14416 for immediate support.